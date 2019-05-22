‘Things are going to change’: AOC endorses Cabán for Queens District Attorney

Tiffany Cabán is keeping the ball rolling with an endorsement from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The freshman elected official put her support behind Cabán, both of the Democratic Socialists of America, following that of Linda Sarsour who is a controversial founder of the Women’s March.

Ocasio-Cortez cited Cabán’s platform on decriminalizing and ending mass incarceration as the reason for the endorsement, but also claimed the DA can ease broken window policing and hold drug companies accountable.

“Our criminal justice system needs to change. New Yorkers deserve a seat at the table, and a champion who will fight to realign our priorities towards equal treatment under the law,” said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “If Tiffany Cabán wins, things are going to change. Instead of criminalizing poverty, we’re going to dedicate resources towards prosecuting abusive landlords. Instead of targeting people who use marijuana, we can go after the drug companies that took advantage of working-class folks for profit.”

Although Cabán announced her candidacy in January and marched with Ocasio-Cortez in the St. Patrick’s Day For All Parade in Sunnyside, the question of the congresswoman’s endorsement lingered until after the DSA’s national office backed Cabán.

“As a public defender, I’ve seen firsthand how our criminal justice system oppresses and marginalizes black and brown, low-income, immigrant and LGBTQIA+ communities,” Cabán said. “I’m running to decriminalize poverty, end mass incarceration, and keep people rooted in their communities with the services they need. Alexandria’s support is a clear signal that we are building a powerful grassroots movement to deliver real social, economic and social justice for all people in Queens.”

Cabán is in the June 25 primary against Mina Malik, Jose Nieves, Betty Lugo, Councilman Rory Lancman, Borough President Melinda Katz and retired Judge Gregory Lasak.