Cops looking for woman who scratched a young boy’s face in random Forest Hills attack

Police released video footage of a woman who allegedly attacked a 9-year-old boy while he walked with his parents in Forest Hills last week.

Law enforcement sources said the assault occurred at 8:25 p.m. on May 20 at the corner of 112th Street and 71st Avenue.

According to authorities, the 9-year-old victim was walking with his parents on the sidewalk when the unidentified woman, who was walking behind him, grabbed the boy’s head. She caused a deep scratch across the child’s right facial cheek.

The boy’s father confronted the woman and recorded her as she walked away. The woman was last seen entering the 71-Continental Avenues subway station.

Police said the boy’s parents brought the injured youngster to an urgent care center for treatment of the scratch, and reported the incident to the 112th Precinct. On May 24, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect fleeing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.