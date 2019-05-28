Cops searching for man who groped a teenager while riding a subway from Long Island City to Manhattan

Cops are looking for a creep who grabbed a teenage girl’s thigh while riding the F train from Long Island City to Manhattan.

According to police, at 4:30 p.m. on May 18, a 16-year-old girl was riding a Manhattan-bound F train between the 21st St-Queensbridge subway station and the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street subway station. While onboard the train, an unknown man placed his hand on the victim’s thigh and rubbed his hand against her thigh.

The victim fled the train at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street subway station and the suspect remained on the train.

The suspect is described as a man with black hair who is in his 30s, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this forcible touching incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.