Ridgewood homeowners clean up after water main rupture at work site floods basements

Several homes in Ridgewood experienced flooding on Thursday night from torrential rains but from a water main break at a construction site, it was reported.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on May 30 in the area of Himrod Street and Fairview Avenue. According to sources with Community Board 5, the break occurred in an area where water main replacement work was underway.

The 104th Precinct and Fire Department, along with crews from the Department of Environmental Protection, responded to the incident. Approximately 15 homes lost water service for most of the evening due to the damage, according to an Office of Emergency Management report provided to QNS.

The report also stated that “a dislodged cap on a water main at a construction site” was the apparent cause of the rupture.

City Councilman Robert Holden posted pictures of the flooding on his Facebook page Friday. He reported that some homes near the site “had their basements flooded, and there was heavy flooding in the streets.”

Holden stated that he has been “in contact with various city agencies all throughout last night” and Friday about the problem.

Homeowners who suffered property damage as a result of the flooding can file a claim with the City Comptroller’s office for financial compensation. For information on how to file a claim, call Holden’s office at 718-366-3900 or email district30[@]council.nyc.gov.