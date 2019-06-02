Cops say this man violently raped and beat a woman for six hours in a Queens home

Photos courtesy of NYPD
This man, identified by the NYPD as Michael Hosang, allegedly raped a woman repeated in a Laurelton home on May 30.

Police have identified the suspect accused of raping a woman for hours and beating her inside a Queens home last week.

According to the NYPD, Michael Hosang, 53, allegedly brutalized the 29-year-old woman inside a home near the corner of 224th Street and 130th Avenue in Laurelton between 6 a.m. and noon on May 30.

Law enforcement sources said Hosang allegedly raped the victim multiple times and punched her repeatedly, causing at least one facial fracture.

Citing police sources, the New York Daily News reported that Hosang and the victim were “acquainted.”

The woman was able to escape the ordeal, authorities noted, by jumping out of a window; she was treated for her injuries at a local hospital, the New York Post reported.

Hosang, meanwhile, allegedly fled the residence inside a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police described Hosang as a black man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. The pickup truck which he drove had a Florida license plate reading JZEY32.

Anyone with information regarding Hosang’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

