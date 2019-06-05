High-ranking officer in Forest Hills dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, NYPD confirms

A ranking member of the Police Department is dead after apparently shooting himself in the head in Forest Hills on Wednesday night, it was reported.

The NYPD has not yet released his identity, but the New York Post and several scanner websites have identified him as Deputy Chief Steven Silks, 62, of Patrol Borough Queens North.

Police said the incident happened just before 6:35 p.m. on June 5 near the West Side Tennis Club at the corner of Burns Street and 69th Avenue.

According to the New York Daily News, the ranking officer was found in a car with a gunshot wound to his head. Citing police sources familiar with the case, it was reported, the officer had more than three decades on the job, and had visited the NYPD Pension Office on Tuesday to submit his retirement papers.

He was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead, NYPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check with QNS later for further details on this developing story. Robert Pozarycki contributed to this report.