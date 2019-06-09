Two men sought for robbing victim at knifepoint on a Ridgewood street

Cops need the public’s help in finding two thieves who held up a 26-year-old man on a Ridgewood street last week.

The NYPD released on June 7 video footage of the suspects behind the caper that occurred at 7:20 p.m. on June 4 at the corner of Woodbine Street and Woodward Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was walking through the area when the suspects approached and removed his bag, which contained $100 in cash and a cellphone.

During the robbery, police said, one of the bandits displayed a knife. The crooks took off with the man’s bag in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the scene. The victim was not injured.

Police did not provide a physical description of the suspects shown in the video.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.