Join the NYPD for the third annual 5K for Wellness at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Walk or run, it’s your choice, but you can do it in the name of wellness later this month inside Flushing Meadows-Corona Park with your local police officers.

On Saturday, June 22, the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens North and the 111th Precinct will host the third annual 5K Walk/Run for Wellness in the borough’s largest park.

The race, which will start and end at the foot of Meadow Lake Bridge inside the park, is free and open to all who register. Free kids’ entertainment, refreshments, raffles and giveaways will be available to participants and those not inclined to race.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. and the race will begin an hour later.

There are several ways participants can register before the day of the event. Registration forms can be filled out and submitted to community affairs officers at the 104th, 108th, 109th, 110th, 111th, 112th, 114th or 115th Precincts, emailed to steven.rosa@nypd.org or john.erdman@nypd.org or faxed to 718-520-0895. Groups are encouraged to register together.

Free parking will also be available.