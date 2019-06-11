This two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment with a home office in Hunters Point has a generously sized master suite complete with spa-like bathroom. It’s in The Zipper, a building originally constructed in 1931 and located at 5-33 48th Avenue that was recently converted to a 41-residence condominium.
The apartment is spacious, with exposed brick walls, an original wood factory barn door and large, factory-style windows. There’s a marble-topped breakfast bar in the kitchen, which accommodate seating for up to five people and has storage. The cabinetry is a bold matte black.
Carrera tiling, wood vanity and matte black fixtures can be found in the master bath, while the junior bathroom has porcelain tile flooring and beveled white subway tile walls.
Amenities in the building include a fitness center, yoga terrace, a lounge with ample seating, a wet bar, an outdoor terrace and a kids playroom. Parking is available, along with private cellar storage. There’s a part-time doorman, assisted by a virtual doorman.
The building is 1.5 blocks from Gantry Plaza State Park, and 2.5 blocks from the Vernon Boulevard – Jackson Avenue 7 train station, one stop away from Manhattan. Parking is available for sale in the building.
Listed by Paris Hampton of Modern Spaces, the apartment is asking $1.36 million. Taxes are $952 with a monthly fee of $1,033.
[Listing: 5-33 48th Avenue, #4F | Broker: Modern Spaces] GMAP