Elmhurst and Ridgewood among top neighborhoods with high baby boomer populations

Three Queens neighborhoods are among the top 20 neighborhoods across the country that have the highest population of baby boomers.

A new study by RENTCafe examined based on ZIP code which neighborhoods in America had the most baby boomers currently in these areas. According to their findings, 14 ZIP codes in New York City were among the top 20 for baby boomers across the United States.

While Brooklyn and Manhattan neighborhoods took the top four spots on the list, Queens’ 11373 ZIP code, covering the Elmhurst neighborhood, came in at number six with 16,860 baby boomer residents.

The Ridgewood/Glendale area, listed under the 11385 ZIP code, came in at number 12 on the list with 15,118 baby boomers. Rounding out the bottom of the list at number 19 is the 11377 ZIP code, covering the Woodside area, with 13,874 baby boomers.

