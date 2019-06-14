Bandit sought for three violent home invasion robberies across Elmhurst in two weeks

Cops are looking for a man that they believe is behind three home invasion robberies in Elmhurst.

According to police, at 2:24 p.m. on May 13, an unknown man entered an apartment building located in the vicinity of Corona Avenue and Broadway. Once inside, the suspect entered a 70-year-old woman’s apartment and punched her in the head with a closed fist.

The suspect then stole $28 out of the victim’s wallet and fled the scene. Authorities said the victim suffered contusions to her head and refused medical attention at the scene.

Law enforcement sources said the crook struck again on May 24. At 7:10 p.m. that day, the suspect approached a 63-year-old woman in the rear of a residence on Queens Boulevard. The suspect proceeded to push her to the floor and took the victim’s purse, which contained a credit card and approximately $40, before fleeing the scene.

Finally at 3 a.m. on May 26, the suspect entered an unlocked apartment located in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Once inside, the suspect took $580 in cash and then fled the scene.

Police released the following video of the suspect taken from the second incident:

The suspect is described as a black man standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.