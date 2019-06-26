Counting all the votes: Breaking down the Queens DA’s race district by district

Every vote counted in the race for the Democratic nomination for Queens district attorney – although every vote has yet to be counted.

With the majority of precincts reporting, progressive candidate Tiffany Cabán holds about 1,100 votes more than her closest rival, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, according to the unofficial results provided by the New York City Board of Elections as of 11 a.m. on June 26.

Despite the tight margin, Cabán declared victory last night in front of a crowd of supporters in Woodside. A closer look at the votes across the borough shows the same.

Across Queens, turnout was low. Only about 11 percent of active registered Democrats cast a ballot in the election. But when they did turn out, they turned out for Cabán.

Queens Assembly District 36, which encompasses most of Astoria, had the highest voter turnout at 17 percent. It’s also where Cabán saw her largest margin of victory. Taking in about 6,100 votes, Cabán dwarfed Katz’s 1,011 votes in the same district, a difference of a little more than 5,000 votes.

The district with the second highest turnout, District 37, gave Cabán around 4,700 votes. Katz came in with about 1,400 votes in the district, which is comprised of Long Island City and parts of Sunnyside, Maspeth and Ridgewood.

Even when turnout was low, the 31-year-old public defender built her lead, little by little.

Although only about 6.5 percent of eligible voters showed up to the polls in the District 38, the lowest turnout in Queens, Cabán snagged about 400 more votes than Katz. The district includes areas of Woodhaven, Glendale and Richmond Hill.

Katz, who has refused to concede the race until every paper ballot has been counted, saw her largest margin of victory in District 32, made up of parts of Richmond Hill, Jamaica, South Jamaica and Springfield Gardens. In the district, Katz got about 3,100 votes to Cabán’s 1,110, a difference of about 2,000 votes.

While Cabán’s unofficial victory stands, about 3,400 absentee and affidavit ballots have yet to be counted and won’t be until July 3, NY1 reported.