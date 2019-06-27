Port Authority cop arraigned for scheming to steal tens of thousands of dollars in towing fees at LaGuardia Airport

A Port Authority cop was busted for bilking his employers out of tens of thousands of dollars at LaGuardia Airport, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Jeffrey McCabe, 48, of Suffolk County, was arraigned Wednesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Jerry Iannece on charges of grand larceny and several other counts.

McCabe, who was a 17-year veteran of the Port Authority Police Department before resigning June 25, was assigned to the impound unit at LaGuardia where he handled the release of vehicles that had been towed from the airport grounds and stored by the PAPD. The criminal charges allege that McCabe pocketed the required money orders from those retrieving vehicles between April 2016 and November 2018.

McCabe allegedly netted more than $70,000 with his scheme, according to the criminal complaint.

“If the charges are proven true, the defendant does not deserve to wear a police officer’s badge,” Queens Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan said. “The officer, however, is accused of taking the required money orders and writing his own name on them and then depositing them into his personal bank accounts. This kind of underhanded thievery is unacceptable, especially from someone who has taken an oath to serve and protect the public.”

Ryan thanked the Port Authority Inspector General’s office for launching a joint investigation into McCabe’s scheme and “shining a light” on his alleged act of corruption. According to the charges, McCabe also collected money orders valued at between $100 and $200 from people who were not even required to pay fees for impounded vehicles.

There is no charge if a vehicle is towed due to the driver being arrested or if a vehicle was stored for less than 24 hours, yet 10 people did provide money orders and submitted them to McCabe.

“The Port Authority IG commenced this investigation based upon a report from a Port Authority patron alleging possible theft of funds,” PA Inspector General Michael Nestor said. “Working with the Port Authority Police Department, the IG fully uncovered McCabe’s alleged fraud scheme. During this investigation, over 100 patrons were interviewed.”

If convicted, McCabe faces between five and 15 years in prison.