Temperatures are continuing to rise as we head deeper into summer, and just like the weather, things are heating up on the real estate market in and around Queens.
The week, we’re showing off two Bayside homes that are for sale, plus a rental in Manhasset that’s worth a visit. Check out the details below and start planning your next showing.
MLS: 3135780
221-06 39th Ave., Bayside, NY 11361
Listing Price: $1,598,000
Details: This two-family colonial in Bayside offers an opportunity to make additional income. Features include six bedrooms, five bathrooms (three full, two half), updated kitchens and a living room/dining room combo in each unit, hardwood floors throughout, new windows, new boilers, a detached garage and a private yard. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and the Long Island Rail Road.
For more information, contact listing agent Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475.
MLS: 3139889
209-29 32nd Ave., Bayside, NY 11361
Listing Price: $1,088,000
Details: This pristine brick ranch sits comfortably on a tree-lined street in Bayside. Features include three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an open concept first floor with a living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen, a full finished basement with a family room, laundry room and a full bathroom, a detached garage and hardwood floors throughout. The private backyard offers a space to entrain friends and family or for you to enjoy the summer weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Pattie Rifino at 646-361-3325.
MLS: 3130104
80 Lake Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030
Listing Price: $9,800/month
Details: This mint conditional colonial is ready for potential renters to come and visit today. Features include five bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a formal living and dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a family room with a fire place, a huge backyard with a back deck, and a basement with some storage.This home is pet-friendly so you can move in with your furry friends, and it’s easily accessible to public transportation and shopping.
For more information, contact listing agent Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.