Driver charged for role in a deadly five-car pileup on the Long Island Expressway in Maspeth

A Long Island motorist involved in Thursday’s five-car collision on the Long Island Expressway in Maspeth that killed one man and injured six others is facing criminal charges, police announced.

Law enforcement sources said the violent crash occurred at about 1:25 p.m. on June 27 along the LIE near the westbound Exit 17 (Brooklyn-Queens Expressway).

According to authorities, a 67-year-old man driving a black Honda SUV eastbound on the expressway suddenly lost control and veered to the left. The SUV flipped over the center divider and landed on the westbound side, where it was struck by four vehicles traveling westbound.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, the NYPD Highway Patrol and EMS units rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, first responders found the 67-year-old man with severe injuries to his body. Paramedics rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, six people from the other vehicles involved in the pileup suffered various injuries. Four of them were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, and two others refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Upon further investigation, police took one of the drivers in the wreck into custody: George Conroy, 50, of Oakdale, New York was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator.

No other arrests have been made, and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is still looking into the crash.