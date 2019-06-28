Queens Public Library offering innovative summer program with engineers working on the LaGuardia redevelopment program

Queens Public Library announced an innovative six-week Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program this summer for 50 middle school students and the Langston Hughes Community Library and Cultural Center in Corona.

The program, developed by the New York Hall of Science in partnership with the Library Action Committee of Corona-East Elmhurst will run from July 8 till August 15, covering two unique modules: Crime Scene Investigation Technology, where the students will follow clues to dissect what happened at a crime scene and use deductive reasoning skills to figure out who is the culprit, and Design Your World, which will include engineering components from Delta Airlines and Skanska.

“We are thrilled to offer this innovative program, which will provide students with an opportunity to learn from engineering experts, fostering their interests in the STEM field and careers,” Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott said.

Young people from the surrounding communities will have the opportunity to learn from the electrical, mechanical, and civil engineers at Delta and Skanska, who are currently working on the LaGuardia Redevelopment project.

“I encourage parents to have their middle school children apply to this science workshop,” Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry said. “Young participants will explore real world use of the sciences and may be inspired to pursue a career in this field.”

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz praised the upcoming program.

“A well-rounded education includes lessons that cannot be learned in the classroom. By immersing middle school students in these unique, hands-on STEM programs and preparing our young people for the career that will move Queens forward, we are investing in the future of the borough,” Katz said. “This is yet another example of how the LaGuardia Airport redevelopment project will be a boost for this borough for generations to come.”

The program is being funded by Delta, LaGuardia Gateway Partners and Skanska Walsh and the Port Authority.

“The Port Authority is delighted to support this exciting stem program with the Langston Hughes Community Library and Cultural Center,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “Partnering with the Queens community to create additional opportunities for career and educational advancement is a critical aspect of the LaGuardia Redevelopment program as the airport undergoes a $8 billion complete rebuild.”

The classes present a move forward into an era of technology, science, engineering and math.

“This program is a fantastic opportunity that offers students exposure to a field that’s defined our present and is increasingly shaping our future, and it does so at a formative time in their lives,” City Councilman Francisco Moya said. “I have fought for years to grow STEM’s footprint in our community and to now see a partnership like this bring such a program to Langston Hughes Library is both encouraging and inspiring.”