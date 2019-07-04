SEE IT: Get your July 4 fireworks fix early with these pyrotechnic pictures from Bayside and Astoria shows

July 4 means food, fun and fireworks — particularly the big Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza later this evening. For Queens, the holiday’s a little disappointing this year, as the massive pyrotechnic show has been moved south on the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

As a result, the extravaganza will be virtually impossible to see from the Long Island City waterfront this year, where thousands have gathered in past years to take in the spectacle.

Fortunately, however, the World’s Borough had some July 4 fireworks fun of its own over the past week, as there were early Independence Day celebrations in Bayside and Astoria.

Thousands of northeast Queens residents celebrated Independence Day early with an extravagant concert and fireworks display at Fort Totten in Bayside on June 26. Sponsored by the Bayside Historical Society and City Councilman Paul Vallone, the pyrotechnic spectacle capped off a fun summer evening of food, games and music on the Fort Totten great lawn.

The next night, June 27, thousands more packed the great lawn of Astoria Park on June 27 for an early Independence Day concert and fireworks program hosted by the Central Astoria Local Development Corporation.

Prior to sunset, the Queens Symphony Orchestra delighted the audience with their performance of various patriotic tunes. After the sun went down, all eyes looked to the sky as the spectators watched the colorful pyrotechnic display created by Grucci Fireworks.

Check out some of the shots from both pyrotechnic displays, have a happy Fourth of July — and please remember that the personal sale and use of fireworks are not only dangerous, but also illegal in New York City.

Bayside (photos by Dominick Totino Photography)

Astoria (photos by Dean Moses)