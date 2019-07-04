Take a look at these renderings of the new LaGuardia Airport as reconstruction project rolls on

The massive $8 billion LaGuardia Airport redevelopment project is on schedule with the first of four concourses that will comprise Delta’s new state-of-the-art terminal on track to open this fall.

The new 105,000-square-foot concourse will feature floor-to-ceiling view of Citi Field and Flushing Bay, gates that can accommodate a wide range of aircraft, and a wide range of dining options.

The opening of Delta’s first new gates represents another step forward in the multi-phase construction plan that allows LaGuardia to remain fully operational while the entire airport undergoes a complete reconstruction.

“This new milestone in LaGuardia’s transformation brings us another step closer in converting the airport into a world-class flight hub in line with New York standard,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “Our collaboration with Delta in the development of this concourse and the new LaGuardia terminal is another demonstration of the effectiveness of public-private partnerships at work to modernize our state’s infrastructure.”

The first new concourse opening this fall will feature options including H&H Bagels, Rossi Pizzeria, and Flatiron Tavern & Provisions, a contemporary tavern that will feature chops, burgers and fresh fish.

“The transformation of LaGuardia Airport is part of New York’s bold efforts to modernize our airports and improve the travel experience,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. “The new Delta concourses at LaGuardia will bring additional dining and retail options, highlighting many local products New York has to offer.”

The overhaul includes building a new Terminal B which will replace the outdated terminal that opened more than 50 years ago. Terminal B’s first 18-gate new concourse opened last December featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, an indoor park with benches and landscaping, and modern restrooms. The Port Authority submitted its case to the Federal Aviation Authority for the controversial $2 billion LaGuardia AirTrain that would would bring riders to Willets Point for connections to the 7 train and the LIRR.

“LaGuardia Airport is undergoing this massive redevelopment to ultimately offer travelers a world-class facility that New Yorkers deserve,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “And the opening of Delta’s newest concourse at LGA will be an important next step.”