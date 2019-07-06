Queens man gunned down just steps from his home, murderer remains at large

Detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 37-year-old man to death a short distance from the victim’s Springfield Gardens home on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 11:16 p.m. on July 5 along 229th Street between Edgewood and 144th Avenues in the Brookville section of the neighborhood.

According to police sources, Dwayne Smith, 37, was riding his bicycle along 229th Street, apparently returning home from a store, when the unidentified gunman approached him and opened fire.

Cops said that they believe five shots were fired. Smith was struck multiple times in the back, abdomen and arm. The gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 105th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the shooting. Paramedics rushed Smith to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources familiar with the investigation believe that, due to the nature of the shooting and number of rounds fired, Smith was deliberately targeted.

Cops are now searching for the shooter, whom they described as a black man wearing a white t-shirt.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.