Slam dunk! Glendale and Brooklyn residents welcome new look at Highland Park basketball courts

Just in time for the summer hoops season, the Highland Park basketball courts near the Glendale/Brooklyn border have upped their game.

The courts recently received a bright new coat of blue and pink paint and a repaving as part of a $995,000 reconstruction project funded by Councilman Rafael Espinal Jr., Councilman Robert Holden and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett joined Espinal Jr. and community members Tuesday, July 2, to cut the ribbon on the four reconstructed basketball courts.

The parks are located on the eater side of the park south of the tennis courts, and west of the soccer field.

In addition to the new asphalt and color coating, the project replaced the courts’ fencing and curbs. The site features new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant stairway rails, new pavement and striping, benches, bike racks and a drinking fountain.

“We’re happy to unveil these new courts to the community,” said Dockett. “Basketball courts are great amenities for our parks and serve as a hub for active recreation. The newly transformed basketball courts at Highland Park will serve families and community members for decades to come.”