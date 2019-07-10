Three dead, two others seriously injured in two-alarm fire at an East Elmhurst home

Photo via Twitter/@FDNY
Firefighters at the scene of a deadly fire in East Elmhurst on July 10.

Cops and fire marshals are now investigating a deadly, two-alarm fire in East Elmhurst on Wednesday afternoon that claimed three lives — including a 6-year-old girl.

According to the Fire Department, the inferno ignited at 4:09 p.m. on July 10 on the first floor of a two-story home on 93rd Street between 23rd and 24th Avenues.

Approximately 25 Fire Department units, including 106 firefighters and EMS personnel, responded to the scene with the 115th Precinct.

While battling the blaze, firefighters discovered that three people were trapped inside of the home; two others had managed to evacuate, according to WABC-TV.

A grief-stricken woman at the scene of a deadly fire in East Elmhurst on July 10 (Photo: Mark Hallum/QNS)

Two adult men died in the blaze along with the 6-year-old girl, according to NY1 News. Their identities have not yet been disclosed.

The Fire Department reported that two other fire victims, including a 1-year-old boy, are now hospitalized in critical condition.

The NYPD Crime Scene Unit is now part of the investigation into the deadly July 10 fire in East Elmhurst (Photo: Mark Hallum/QNS)

Fire Marshals are now on the scene investigating the cause of the blaze along with the NYPD Crime Scene Unit. Police were observed speaking to a witness who may have caught some of the fire footage on a cellphone.

This is a developing story; check with QNS later for further updates. Mark Hallum contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: An earlier version, based on information obtained during the preliminary investigation, incorrectly indicated that a 1-year-old baby had died. We regret the error and any confusion which may have resulted.

