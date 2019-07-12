Puzzle Break escape rooms opens its latest attraction in Rego Park

The staff and management at Puzzle Break, a new escape room attraction in Rego Park, recently celebrated its grand opening.

As noted, the location occupies the former Woodhaven Boulevard offices of the Queens Chronicle newspaper and offers friends, families and others the opportunity to spend the day trying to solve fun mysteries.

Puzzle Break has locations in Long Island, Washington State and Massachusetts. Brian Rice, sales manager for Schneps Media, is pictured joining employees Briana, Damien, Maria, Ashley, Adriana, and Clark at the ribbon-cutting.

The Rego Park Puzzle Break is located at 62-33 Woodhaven Blvd. For more information, visit puzzlebreakny.com.