Man clings to life after being shot in the head outside a Jackson Heights apartment building

Photo via Google Maps
The area of 95th Street near 35th Avenue in Jackson Heights where a man was shot in the head on the night of July 12.

Cops are looking for the gunman who shot a 26-year-old man in the head on a Jackson Heights street on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the victim is now fighting for his life at Elmhurst Hospital.

Police said the shooting happened at about 10:05 p.m. on July 12 in front of an apartment building on 95th Street near 35th Avenue.

According to authorities, the victim was standing with a crowd of people when the suspect — identified only as a man wearing all red clothing — walked up and fired a single shot which struck the victim in the head.

The gunman fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, police sources said.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to the scene. There were no other injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

