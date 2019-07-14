Victoria’s Secrets: A holiday party animal

I adore my work and I often say with a laugh that, “It’s not work, it’s my passion!”

I know I’m guilty of being a 24-7 person, but I do take my breaks here and there, and this was a wonderful, long weekend filled with extra “playtime.”

It all began by having dinner with my dear friend Juliana Terrian, CEO of Rallye Motors. She invited me to see the fireworks in East Hills Park, not far from my home. I asked her, “Do you have seats?” She laughed and said, “Rallye is the sponsor!”

After dinner, we drove into the park in her luxurious, shiny, navy blue Rolls Royce convertible, with the top down. Speaking from the bandstand, she greeted the thousands of families there for the fireworks. Then we went back to the convertible and watched the sparkling colorful spectacle, between the tree limbs. What fun!

The next day, I was off to Remsenberg, a village only 15 minutes from Westhampton, Long Island, for business leader Jim Argutto’s joyous annual July 4 party on his gracious beautifully landscaped property.

It was a steaming hot day, and the pool was filled with screeching happy kids and their parents. I wish I had brought my bathing suit!

I found a few friends at the lavish buffet line: Futures in Education leader Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello and Monsignor David Cassato. They took a break as they prepare for the massive, famous Giglio Festival in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where thousands celebrate St. Paulinus.

Delightedly, I also got to talk to arts group leader Andrew Koslosky, chair of the Josephine Foundation. He gave me one of the most memorable fun nights of my life playing Dolly in the Flushing Town Hall production of “Hello, Dolly.” I was dolled up and dripping in real diamonds courtesy of Alicia’s Jewelers in Bay Terrace in Bayside. I lit up the stage figuratively and spiritually, and Andrew allowed me to light up my life. What a memory!

Andrew’s passion is to create a performing arts school. How great it would be for our community!

We chatted about his foundation’s supporter, Bill O’Reilly, whom he believes was pushed off Fox News Channel. I only know of his generosity supporting Life’s WORC at the annual Geraldo Rivera Golf Outing.

Andrew shared how generous Bill has been, giving millions of dollars to organizations throughout the years.

If you haven’t read one of Bill’s historical novels, you are missing compelling stories. I just finished reading O’Reilly’s “Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History.” It’s about the worldwide hunt for the Nazi killers who disappeared from Germany after World War II. I spent many a late night reading because I couldn’t put it down.

Andrew shared that O’Reilly is doing a popular podcast, and I wondered if he’s heard mine, “Power Women” on schnepsbroadcasting.com.

A delightful end to the weekend was visiting Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney at the home of once mayoral candidate and new owner of WABC Radio, John Catsimatides.

His home is down the block from mine on Dune Road and we got to talk about his radio acquisition as he bluntly said, “It was an offer I couldn’t refuse,” adding that he paid just $12 million for the legendary station!

John said his team has gone into the station to evaluate every department and then take action.

We all talked politics and the upcoming recount in the Queens DA race between Borough President Melinda Katz and public defender Tiffany Cabán. It’s a race that has garnered national attention, with dollars and manpower for Cabán from California to Bernie Sanders to Elizabeth Warren.

The left is on the march and every “extreme moderate” has to take them very seriously.