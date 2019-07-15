Flushing BID now accepting applications for vendors for sixth annual Flushing Street Fair in September

The Flushing Business Improvement District is now accepting applications for vendors for its upcoming sixth-annual Flushing Street Fair in September.

The fair is a great opportunity for local businesses to promote themselves and to be able to obtain good exposure, according to the Flushing BID. Last year, the organization attracted a total of 73 vendors and they’re aiming to make this year’s event bigger and better.

“This is our safe street festival and as everyone knows, every year we attract almost 30,000 people to the street festival and this a very good opportunity for an established business or a new business,” said Chari Biance Ng, of the Flushing BID Board Program Committee.

Families from the neighborhood and outside the community are welcome to take part in the festival, which will include a variety of foods and all kinds of entertainment.

“Last fiscal year, the Flushing BID has been working hard and our theme is that Flushing welcomes you. Last year, according to NYC and Company, there are over 65 million people visiting New York City,” said Dian Song Yu, Flushing BID executive director. “We want everyone to come down to Flushing to have the chance to experience the uniqueness of downtown Flushing — enjoy our food, the environment, the convenience. It’s five to 10 minutes away from LaGuardia, and if we can only capture 1 to 2 percent of the 65 million people, that’s approximately 1.2 million people to visit downtown Flushing.”

Registration is open for businesses that are interested in a booth for the festival and is on a first-come, first-served basis. So far, over 45 vendors have registered to participate and the BID is anticipating more to come.

“Great to be able to see everyone involved coming out to support our local economic drivers. It’s a great program, great project, and awesome to see the BID doing it again this year,” David Goa, Asian American Federation Project Manager.

The sixth annual Flushing Street Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 40th Road and Prince Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on registration, interested applicants can reach out to Flushing BID by phone at 718-888-1805 or by email at fc@flushingbid.com. More details about event sponsorship and vendor registration is also available on the Flushing BID website at www.flushingbid.com.