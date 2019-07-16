College Point Little League calls on the community to help cover costs of roof replacement following recent fundraiser

The College Point Little League (CPLL) is reaching out to all members of the community to help fund the cost of replacing a leaky roof at its building that is in dire shape.

The non-profit Little League baseball affiliate, which serves the youth of College Point, Flushing and Whitestone, organized and hosted a successful fundraiser on July 13 raising close to $6,000. Approximately 40 people attended the event held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), located at 120-19 14th Rd in College Point, which included a fun-filled evening of dinner, music and raffles.

The League’s goal is to raise a total of $23,000 to cover the cost of replacing the roof at the building, which is located at 13-28 123 St. A GoFundMe page created in May has also received $1,710.

“CPLL is an awesome organization that supports the youth of our community with sports and team work! It needs to continue this important mission for generations and deserves a safe building!” a donor said.

“The league owns [the building] and it’s used for various things such as the civic association board meetings, churches, and the senior center operates five days a week here,” Rafael Rivera, president of CPLL, told QNS. “It’s more than a little league; it’s almost like a pillar in the community.”

The leaky roof has become a problem, especially when there is heavy rainfall, according to the League.

“We have water invasion and worry that delaying this project any longer will lead to other major repairs. The expected work includes removal and replacement of the shingle roof, repairs to the wood underneath the roof, and leak proofing the Yankee gutters around the building,” according to the League’s GoFundMe page.

The lowest estimate the organization received to fix the roof was $23,100 — an amount that they cannot afford.

The historic College Point Little League building was constructed in 1906 for the Fireman’s Benevolent Association as a meeting place for local volunteer firemen and other community group. It is also a registered New York State historical national landmark and continues to be a meeting place for the community. The Angelo Petromelis Senior Center meets in the building, where seniors partake in activities and become involved in their communities.

The League is requesting donations, big or small, from the community to help with the cost of replacing the roof as soon as possible.

“If anybody can help it would be much appreciated,” Rivera said. “A lot of people are calling in asking about another event. This one just happened and we may organize another; we may do it as a yearly thing since there was a big turnout. Even though it was a fundraiser, it was awesome to have so many people together.”

All donations can be sent by mail with checks payable to College Point Little League P.O Box 1, College Point, NY 11356, or visit the League’s GoFundMe page: “New Roof for Seniors and Little Leaguers.”