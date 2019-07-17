Biggest youth music festival in New York is back at Citi Field this weekend

The Queens Youth Music Festival is back at Citi Field in Corona this weekend, Saturday, July 21.

From noon to 5 p.m., the festival, in its fourth year, will feature young, up–and–coming singers, rappers, dancers and influencers from around New York City.

As the hip-hop, pop, reggae and world jams play, attendees will be able to enjoy a bounce park, wiffleball, video games, music lessons, jumbo board games and a very slimy challenge. Food and crafts will also be available.

This year’s Queens Youth Music Festival is hosted by Jaleel White, who played the iconic Steve Urlke in “Family Matters.” He has also appeared in “Grown Ups,” “Boston Legal,” House M.D.,” and provided the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in the “Sonic” franchise.

Performing artists include Amera J, DJ Alden, Hailey, JJ Hannon, Lily Latzo, Lost Boys, Samaya Clark–Gabriel and Young Trell.

The festival will take place in the Fan Fest area of Citi Field, located behind the main scoreboard on the Field Level Concourse. All attendees will have the chance to meet the performers and have their names entered into raffles and giveaways.

General admission for the festival is $35 but special offers are available for anywhere between $5 and $350.

More information on the Queens Youth Music Festival can be found here.

