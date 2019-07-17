Local leader starts nonprofit focused on economic, educational and wellness issues in Corona

A local nonprofit specializing in health, education and environmental issues in New York City and Nigeria, the founder’s native country, launched last week at an event in Elmhurst.

The Foundation for Sustainable Community Development Initiative Inc. (FSCDI), founded by Dr. George Onuorah, held its launch ceremony in the Elmhurst Hospital Center. The organization, based in Corona, hopes to identify needy communities within the U.S. and Africa, who are committed to developing, participating and sustaining economic, educational and wellness initiatives.

Onuorah, who immigrated to the United States in 1981, sees his organization as a convergence of his past and a continuance of his passion.

“For me, my passion has always been to help my community,” Onuorah said.

When Onuorah moved to New York in 1983, he quickly became an active member in the Queens community. He served on Community Board 4 in Corona, where he became the chairperson of the Committee on Consumer Affairs. Onuorah also served as vice–chairperson on the Neighborhood Advisory Board.

Growing up in Nigeria, Onuorah said he saw a need for medical supplies and economic, educational and health initiatives in his country. When he came to the United States, he saw a similar need, but also the resources to solve it.

He has brought donated educational and health items from the U.S. to Nigeria, while also bringing Nigerian successes back to New York.

At FSCDI’s launch on Wednesday, July 10, Onuorah hosted a presentation by Professor John C. Aguiyi, a researcher and director of the Africa Centre of Excellence in Phytomedicine Research and Development at the University of Jos in Nigeria.

Aguiyi presented on a patent he received for his locally sourced, plant–based injectable anti–venom vaccine that addresses a big problem in remote areas of Nigeria – snake bites.

Onuorah and FSCDI hopes to continue to provide a platform for those doing work that align with the organization’s mission, like Aguiyi.

He also hopes to continue to work with Elmhurst Hospital Center, located near his organization’s headquarters.

“We are starting to build and cement a relationship,” Onuorah said.

FSCDI’s work can be found on their website here.