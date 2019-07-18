This man knocked on a Corona woman’s door, then assaulted and tried to rape her: cops

Detectives need the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly tried to rape a 74-year-old woman inside her Corona apartment early Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the violent episode started with a knock on the woman’s door at 1:20 a.m. on July 17 inside an apartment building in the vicinity of 108th Street and 38th Avenue.

When the woman answered the door, police said, she was met by the unidentified male suspect who pushed his way inside. Authorities stated that he knocked the victim to the ground, then struck her in the head with a bottle.

Police sources said the perpetrator dragged the woman into her bedroom and attempted to rape her, but ultimately fled the scene moments later.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to the scene. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.

On Wednesday night, the NYPD released video footage of the would-be rapist, who’s described as a Hispanic male standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, with low-cut black hair. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark-colored shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.