Cops catch armed man who tried to burglarize a Little Neck home

The NYPD caught an armed would-be burglar who tried to break into a Little Neck home on Monday evening.

Police say that at 6:22 p.m. on July 22, officers from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a suspicious person on a 47-year-old man’s property, located in the vicinity of 58th Avenue and 263rd Street. Upon their arrival, the officers were informed that the suspect attempted to gain entry to his residence through his front door.

Officers began to canvass the area and they stopped a man who fit the description of the suspect, who was later identified as 33-year-old Andrew Bae of Elmhurst.

The victim positively identified Bae as the suspect. Bae was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

Bae was charged with attempted burglary, criminal possession of a loaded fire arm, possession of burglar tools, criminal trespassing and trespassing.