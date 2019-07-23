DOT to repave three major roadways in Ridgewood and Maspeth this week

With major chunks of three of the most used roadways in the Maspeth and Ridgewood area in the process of being milled, the Department of Transportation announced Monday that it will be providing some much needed some traffic relief to the neighborhood.

Eliot Avenue, Forest Avenue and Fresh Pond Road are receiving repaving over five nights this week.

Eliot Avenue was repaved from Metropolitan Avenue to Fresh Pond Road on Monday evening, Forest Avenue will receive a new coat from Metropolitan Avenue to Myrtle Avenue over the course of Tuesday to Thursday evening and Fresh Pond Road will get resurfaced from Myrtle Avenue to Catalpa Avenue on Friday evening.

The only obstacle that could prevent the DOT from finishing the resurfacing jobs by the end of the week is rain.

“Especially with the paving,” said Community Board Five District Manager Gary Giordano. “We could have some problems if it starts raining tonight and tomorrow night.”

Residents should expect construction on the three projects, which were initiated by Community Board 5, to begin around 8 p.m., according to Giordano’s past experiences.

“And then they’ll work until the morning hours and reopen the roadways in most cases like at 5 or 6 o’clock. I’m hoping they don’t go out and close off the roadway any earlier than 8,” said Giordano.