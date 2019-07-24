We’re rolling through the summer season and as the weather continues to heat up, the Queens real estate market is getting hotter as well. No matter what type of home you’re looking for, now is the time to find it.
This week, we’re showing off a pristine two-family home in Ridgewood, a Bayside colonial with water views and an updated cape in Franklin Square that’s perfect for a new family.
MLS: 3149296
71-60 69th St., Ridgewood, NY 11385
Listing Price: $1,549,000
Details: This two-family home in Ridgewood is in mint condition and offers an opportunity for potential income. Features include six bedrooms (three in each unit) and five full bathrooms (three in one unit, two in the other), access to a garage and a kitchen, living room and dining area in each unit. The full finished basement provides extra storage and the private balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.
For more information, contact listing agent Pattie Rifino at 646-361-3325.
MLS: 3145950
223-09 Mia Dr., Bayside, NY 11361
Listing Price: $1,248,888
Details: Originally built in 2004, this brick/stucco colonial in Bayside sits on a private road and offers incredible water views. Features include five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), an open kitchen/dining room, formal living room, a full, finished basement with high ceilings and laundry room, and hardwood and marble floors throughout. The finished attic and basement provide additional storage or the possibility for sitting rooms.
For more information, contact listing agents Hillary Li at 347-633-4611 or Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
MLS: 3129539
925 Cherry Ln., Franklin Square, NY 11010
Listing Price: $585,000
Details: Originally built in 1950, this updated cape sits comfortably on a Franklin Square street. Features include four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room/dining room combo, an eat-in kitchen, a detached garage and a full basement for storage. The backyard offers tons of space to enjoy the warm summer weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.