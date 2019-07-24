Cops cuff man involved in Jackson Heights pepper spray attack: NYPD

Photo courtesy of the NYPD
David Gonzalez

Police arrested a man who is allegedly connected to a Jackson Heights pepper spray attack involving a woman.

David Gonzalez, 34, turned himself in to police custody on Tuesday, July 23. He was charged with two counts of felony assault as a hate crime, two counts of aggravated harassment as a hate crime and two counts of aggravated harassment.

According to police, at 4:18 a.m. on June 29, Gonzalez allegedly approached a 29-year-old woman in vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and 82nd Street and dispensed pepper spray in her eyes. Gonzalez then allegedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was treated for burning and watery eyes.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that earlier that day, Gonzalez was involved with an incident where 24-year-old Paola Custodio allegedly attacked two transgender activists with pepper spray in the same area.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Crook breaks through windows of six homes in Corona and East Elmhurst and takes off with cash and valuables
Crook breaks through windows of six homes in Corona and East Elmhurst and takes off with cash and valuables
Man throws wrench at foe during fight at Jackson Heights subway station, strikes and injures woman: cops
Man throws wrench at foe during fight at Jackson Heights subway station, strikes and injures woman: cops
Popular Stories
Subway storm surge: Viral video shows flash flood at Court Square station in LIC that nearly sent man onto tracks
Mystery surrounds appearance of a wrapped In-N-Out burger that was found on a Jamaica street
Queens pharmacist and three managers cuffed for stealing millions of dollars in Medicaid fraud scheme


Skip to toolbar