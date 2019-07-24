Cops cuff man involved in Jackson Heights pepper spray attack: NYPD

Police arrested a man who is allegedly connected to a Jackson Heights pepper spray attack involving a woman.

David Gonzalez, 34, turned himself in to police custody on Tuesday, July 23. He was charged with two counts of felony assault as a hate crime, two counts of aggravated harassment as a hate crime and two counts of aggravated harassment.

According to police, at 4:18 a.m. on June 29, Gonzalez allegedly approached a 29-year-old woman in vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and 82nd Street and dispensed pepper spray in her eyes. Gonzalez then allegedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was treated for burning and watery eyes.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that earlier that day, Gonzalez was involved with an incident where 24-year-old Paola Custodio allegedly attacked two transgender activists with pepper spray in the same area.