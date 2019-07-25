Driver sought in deadly early-morning hit-and-run on a Woodhaven street

A man died of his injuries after he was run down by a car in a hit-and-run in Woodhaven on Thursday morning.

At around 5 a.m. on July 25, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on Woodhaven Boulevard near 91st Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man lying in the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was attempting to cross Woodhaven Boulevard, from east to west, when a gray sedan travelling southbound on Woodhaven Boulevard struck the victim. Police say that the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene following the crash.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 1:30 p.m.