An NYPD officer was arrested in Kew Gardens for stalking on Friday morning.

Brian Ebris, 46, was arrested within the confines of the 102nd Precinct at 8:40 a.m. on July 26. He was charged with harassment and stalking.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that Ebris had been repeatedly contacting an acquaintance of his through electronic means. He had been previously been told to not contact the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.