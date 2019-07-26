Woman sought for her role in scamming two women in Queens and Manhattan out of thousands of dollars: cops

Cops are looking for a woman who is connected to scamming two elderly women out of thousands of dollars in a fake jail bail scheme in Queens and Manhattan.

According to police, at 10:30 a.m. on May 2, a 78-year-old woman received a phone call at her home, located within the confines of the 111th Precinct, from a person claiming to be a lawyer. The caller said that her grandson hand been arrested and requested $8,700 so he could be released.

The victim complied and sent the money to an unidentified account.

The suspect struck again on July 12, this time in Manhattan. At 10 a.m. that day, an 85-year-old woman received a call from an unknown man who claimed to be a public defender. He requested $1600 to bail out the victim’s grandson, instructing her to leave the money in an envelope so it can be picked up.

The victim complied and an unknown woman came to retrieve the money.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.