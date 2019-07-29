Flushing’s NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital receives high marks for stroke patient care

A hospital in Queens was again recognized this month for years of top-notch stroke patient care.

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens received The Joint Commission’s Advanced Disease Specific Certification for Primary Stroke Centers in July. The recertification will last for two years.

The certification recognizes centers that make exceptional efforts to generate above average outcomes for stroke victims.

In order to become re-certified, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens participated in an intensive onsite review, during which Joint Commission reviewers evaluated the program’s compliance with the commission’s standards.

“The Joint Commission sets the highest standard for stroke care,” said Dr. Gary L. Bernardini, professor and chairman of the Department of Neurology at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens. “It’s quite an honor to receive a stroke certification from The Joint Commission.”

The Joint Commission is a national nonprofit that accredits healthcare organizations across the country.

In order to receive their recertification, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens had to show that they had an acute stroke team available 24/7, a neurologist accessible 24/7, dedicated stroke beds, sufficient diagnostic services, ways of reporting and tracking performance measures and other standards set by the commission.

“This just confirms the job we’ve been doing,” Bernardini said.

According to Bernardini, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, despite the achievement, isn’t done yet. They’ve already taken action to apply for Thrombectomy-Capable stroke certification, the latest certification in stroke care.