Get a free personal pie at Blaze Pizza when the chain celebrates its new Fresh Meadows shop on Aug. 1

In celebration of its grand opening, Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is offering the Fresh Meadows community free pizzas on Aug. 1.

This Wednesday, July 31, the leading fast casual brand will open a beautiful kitchen restaurant in the community near Chase Bank at 187-12 Horace Harding Expwy.

Following the grand opening, anyone who visits the new location on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and downloads the Blaze Pizza App will receive a free build-your-own pizza. Customers are also encouraged to grab a freshly made salad, iconic blood orange lemonade, or s’more pie dessert on their way out.

Since 2012, Blaze Pizza has been serving artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or customers can create their own, all for around $8.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple — we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” said Jim Mizes, president and CEO of Blaze Pizza. “By making dough in-house, using carefully sourced ingredients and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait. It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”

Every pizza features Blaze’s made-from-scratch dough with all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished on an open-flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet free dairy and tree-nut free pesto. Each of the elements have assisted the brand with becoming the fastest growing restaurant in history.

Driven by its commitment to “Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet,” the Fresh Meadows restaurant is constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The restaurants stylized design was inspired by its celebration of unconventional thinking and individuality.

Blaze Pizza is looking forward to building strong roots within the Fresh Meadows community. The local restaurant has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations, and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other organizations to host fundraising events. The Fresh Meadows restaurant will also create 50 jobs locally.