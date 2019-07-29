Pair of crooks wanted for a series of violent robberies in Corona: cops

Cops are looking for a duo who they believe are behind a series of violent robberies in Corona this month.

Police said that the string of robberies began on July 4. At 3:20 a.m. that day, a 44-year-old man was walking in front of 37-50 Junction Blvd. when he was approached by two unknown men. One of the men pulled out a knife and forcibly removed the victim’s backpack, valued at $50.

Law enforcement sources said the suspects then fled the scene eastbound on 39th Avenue. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The NYPD reported that the suspects struck again at 11:15 p.m. on July 7. That day, the crooks approached a 68-year-old man in the vicinity of 34th Avenue and 112th Street and struck the victim in the face. The suspects proceeded to take $100 from the victim’s pants pocket.

The suspects then fled the scene westbound on 34th Avenue, authorities noted. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Just about two weeks later on July 20, police noted, the suspects approached a 22-year-old man from behind at 4 a.m. while on Corona Avenue between 102nd Street and 103rd Street. The crooks proceeded to punch the victim numerous times and forcibly removed approximately $120, plus the victim’s cellphone and his wallet.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim sustained a laceration to his left hand and right side of head and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center for evaluation.

Later that same morning, at 4:43 a.m., police noted, the suspects walked up to a 36-year-old man outside of 103-06 39th Ave. and asked him for $2. The victim complied, but the suspects proceeded to restrain the victim from behind and forcibly removed $100, a black wallet and a cellphone.

The thieves fled eastbound on 39th Avenue toward 104th Street. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

At 3:40 a.m. on July 21, the suspects approached a 32-year-old man at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Willets Point Boulevard. The crooks pushed the victim to the ground, pulled out a knife and punched the victim in the face multiple times.

After the beating, the suspects took the victim’s wallet, which contained $600 in cash, and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Finally, at 1:15 a.m. on July 24, the suspects walked up to a 47-year-old man outside of 37-52 104th St. and began to punch and kick the victim in the face and the torso. Cops said the thieves then took the victim’s backpack, cellphone, and wallet, which had $100 in cash, and fled the scene southbound on 104th Street toward 39th Avenue. The victim sustained a laceration to the face and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

Police released the following video of the suspects take from the incident on July 20 at 39th Avenue:

The suspects are described as two men in their late teens or early twenties. One suspect, who has an afro, was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a light colored T-shirt, sneakers, and a backpack. The second suspect was last seen wearing shorts, a t-shirt with the word “POLO” on it, and a baseball hat

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.