Renderings released for huge mixed-use development that could come to Woodside

Designs for a yet-to-be-proposed mixed-use building in Woodside were officially released.

The property, called Woodside Green, would be located at 72-01 Queens Blvd. According to New York YIMBY, the developer is credited as the Hakimian Organization.

The 12-story, mixed-use building will delegate 1,066,127 square feet for residential purposes, 76,046 square feet for commercial purposes plus a 15,520-square-foot community facility.

The proposed layout includes 220 rental units and a 175-car garage.

Designed by EDI International, the proposed exterior is a cubed design with a glass facade in front. Should the project be approved, it is anticipated that it will be completed in 2021.

