Man with water bottle leaves two cops soaked on a Woodhaven street: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who drenched a pair of on-duty traffic cops with water in Woodhaven last week.

According to police, at 2:34 p.m. on July 24, two on-duty, uniformed NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agents were working at the intersection of 86th Street and Jamaica Avenue. As they were working, an unidentified man approached them and sprayed a water bottle on them.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Police released video of the incident taken from nearby surveillance footage:

“The 102nd Precinct does a phenomenal job reaching out to our communities and the Neighborhood Coordinating Officers have meetings with residents to address their concerns. I am outraged that this has occurred in my district and I am outraged this is continuing to happen,” said Assemblyman Mike Miller. “This behavior should not be tolerated at all. I hope Commissioner O’Neil investigates this attack and the NYPD makes an arrest to the person who has no respect for the law, for our community and our 102nd Precinct officers.”

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.