New York Hall of Science in Corona debuts exhibit showcasing women in space, including one from Queens

A new exhibit at a Corona museum highlights the achievements of women astronauts, including a Queens native who joined NASA in 1981.

From now until Nov. 3, the New York Hall of Science presents Imaging Women in the Space Age to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission. On view are images of renowned female astronauts including Dr. Ellen S. Baker, a Queens native and daughter of former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman.

Dr. Julie Wosk curated the exhibit, which is part of NYSCI’s Space Out Summer featuring space-themed exhibits, workshops, demonstrations, installations and a new film.

Since America sent their first woman to space in 1983, arts and culture have paid homage to the achievements of pioneering female astronauts. Their achievements have permeated today’s movies, television, advertising, fashion design and toys.

The exhibit features photographs of Sally Ride, America’s first woman in space; Mae Jemison, America’s first African-American female astronaut; and Ellen Ochoa, America’s first Hispanic woman to go into space.

Museumgoers can see vintage and current photos of women space travelers featured in television shows like “Lost in Space” and “Star Trek”; images of space-inspired fashions from designers like Pucci and Chanel; and film stills from “Barbarella” starring “Jane Fonda” and “Gravity” with Sandra Bullock.

As more women participate in NASA’s space program as astronauts and astronautical engineers, the exhibit reflects the important changes happening in the world, namely, the development of space suits designed specifically for women.

Patrons can view Imaging Women in the Space Age from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit is free with general museum admission; $16 for adults, $13 for children ages 2 to 17, college students with valid ID and seniors 62 and older.

For more information, visit nysci.org or call 718-699-0005.