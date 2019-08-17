Two arrested after cops find imitation assault rifle and ammo inside Queens home during search

Photo via Facebook/NYPD
The imitation assault rifle, two handguns and bullets recovered from a St. Albans home during an Aug. 16 police raid.

Two St. Albans residents wound up in handcuffs Friday after police raided their home and found an imitation AR-15 assault rifle along with ammo and drugs, police reported.

Acting on information received during an investigation in Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct, the NYPD executed a court-authorized search of a residence on Sayers Avenue near 178th Street at 3 p.m. on Aug. 16.

During the search, members of the NYPD Ceasefire and Field Intelligence Teams found what they described as an imitation AR-15 assault rifle loaded with a magazine. The realistic-looking imitation is modeled after the weapon of choice for many mass shooters in America.

Officers also recovered five high-capacity rifle magazines along with quantities of heroin and marijuana, law enforcement sources said.

According to a post to the NYPD’s official Facebook page on Aug. 16, two handguns were also seized during the raid.

Police said two residents present for the raid were taken into custody: Halinah Neris, 30, and Christopher Seals, 28. They were each charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

