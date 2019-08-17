Two arrested after cops find imitation assault rifle and ammo inside Queens home during search

Two St. Albans residents wound up in handcuffs Friday after police raided their home and found an imitation AR-15 assault rifle along with ammo and drugs, police reported.

Acting on information received during an investigation in Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct, the NYPD executed a court-authorized search of a residence on Sayers Avenue near 178th Street at 3 p.m. on Aug. 16.

During the search, members of the NYPD Ceasefire and Field Intelligence Teams found what they described as an imitation AR-15 assault rifle loaded with a magazine. The realistic-looking imitation is modeled after the weapon of choice for many mass shooters in America.

Officers also recovered five high-capacity rifle magazines along with quantities of heroin and marijuana, law enforcement sources said.

According to a post to the NYPD’s official Facebook page on Aug. 16, two handguns were also seized during the raid.

Police said two residents present for the raid were taken into custody: Halinah Neris, 30, and Christopher Seals, 28. They were each charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.