City offering grants to small construction firms to defray cost of safety training

Small-scale construction firms in Queens and the other boroughs of New York City can now apply for one-time grants from the city to offset the cost of site training safety for their workers.

Firms located in the five boroughs with 1 to 15 employees, and NYC-certified M/WBE construction firms with 1 to 15 employees in the region, are eligible for the one-time grant administered by the NYC Department of Small Business Services.

These grants help businesses comply with Local Law 196 of 2017, requiring most construction workers to obtain Site Safety training by Sept. 1, 2020. Up to 40,000 construction workers can benefit from Site Safety training through this program as employees of small businesses.

“SBS is committed to equity of opportunity, and that includes helping our small construction businesses to keep their workers safe on the job,” Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Gregg Bishop said. “These grants will allow small construction firms to provide necessary training to their workers more quickly, and help them thrive in this key economic sector.”

Businesses may choose a training provider that is best for their business from a list approved by the Department of Buildings. Eligible construction firms can apply for the grant online or obtain more information by calling 311.

Businesses are required to submit information that demonstrates their eligibility and completion of training with an authorized provider. An analyst will review the application and SBS will provide up to 100% reimbursement within two months after the application is finalized.

“Every worker who leaves for a job site in the morning deserves to come home safely at night,” Department of Buildings Commissioner Melanie La Rocca said. “We’re proud to work with our partners at SBS to make it easier for workers at small construction firms to get the safety training they need. This training is required by law, but even more importantly, it can save lives.”

For more information, visit nyc.gov/sbs or call 311.