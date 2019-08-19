Jackson Heights animal abuser convicted of pushing probation officer down the stairs

A Jackson Heights woman who was previously convicted of animal cruelty is heading for more jail time for assaulting a probation officer and abusing more animals.

Following a monthlong trial, Elizabeth Grant, 51, was found guilty by Queens Supreme Court Justice Daniel Lewis of second-degree assault, second-degree harassment, sixteen counts of criminal contempt and sixteen counts of failing to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal. Judge Lewis set sentencing for Sept. 24, where Grant faces up to seven years in prison.

Grant was previously convicted of 108 animal cruelty charges in March 2018. She was placed on probation for 10 years and was also banned from owning or possessing animals of any kind for 10 years and required to register with the New York City Department of Health as an animal abuser.

“The defendant in this case interfered with an officer performing her duties and caused her to sustain a back injury resulting in substantial pain,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “In addition to the assault charge, the defendant also violated a 10-year ban prohibiting her from having pets. In fact, numerous cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and even fish were found to be in the home. And sadly, these animals were living in deplorable conditions. To be clear, no animal should be subjected to these kinds of inhumane conditions. The defendant now faces prison time as a result of her actions.”

According to trial testimony, following Grant’s previous animal cruelty conviction, she was informed that there would be unannounced visits by a probation officer during her probationary period. At 7 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2018, a probation officer conducted a visit at Grant’s home and upon her arrival, was greeted by Grant’s mother at the door.

While she was inside, according to testimony, the probation officer saw animals in the home, including cats on the first floor and dogs on the second floor in a bedroom. The probation officer also saw other pets living in the unkept house, where feces littered the floor and an unpleasant odor filled the home.

When Grant encountered the officer, screamed obscenities at the officer and pushed her as she was walking down the stairs from the second floor. The officer slipped down several steps and, in an effort to keep herself from falling further, twisted her back to grab onto the bannister. As a result of the shove, she sustained a back injury.