Suspects sought for brutal stabbing of man after argument in Dutch Kills area in Long Island City

Cops are looking for at least two suspects who seriously injured a man during a stabbing in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in the vicinity of 37th Avenue and Crescent Street.

Upon their arrival, police noted, cops found a 51-year-old man who was stabbed in the torso. Paramedics rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in serious condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation told QNS that the victim had been involved in a verbal dispute with the suspects, who were outside of his home on Crescent Street prior to the attack. The exact number of people involved was not yet clear, but sources said there were at least two involved.

The beef turned bloody, authorities said, when one of the perpetrators stabbed the man with an unknown object. The suspects then fled the scene to parts unknown.

No further description of the suspects was immediately available, police sources said. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.