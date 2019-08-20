Queens man previously pinched for role in deadly attempted carjacking is shot dead months later

Nearly nine months after being allegedly involved in an attempted car break-in with deadly consequences in Laurelton, a Springfield Gardens man was shot to death on a neighborhood street early on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say that at 12:29 a.m. on Aug. 20, police responded to a 911 call of a man shot outside of a home on 176th Street near 145th Avenue in Springfield Gardens.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 105th Precinct found 18-year-old Angel Nixon with gunshot wounds to the head, torso and leg.

EMS rushed Nixon to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that prior to the shooting, Nixon was having an argument with an unknown individual, who is described as a black man wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. The suspect fled the scene on foot after shooting Nixon.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

On Jan. 30, Nixon — who was 17 at the time — was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for allegedly taking part in an attempted car break-in with two other individuals in Laurelton.

During the incident, the vehicle’s owner, a 58-year-old retired corrections officer, caught the suspects in the act and got into a physical dispute with one of the thieves, who pistolwhipped him. The retired officer then pulled out his own gun and opened fire, fatally shooting the suspect, identified as Fabrice Ferrari, 21.

Police sources indicated that Nixon has been charged multiple times in the past for grand larceny, grand larceny auto and other charges.