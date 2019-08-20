These Queens neighborhoods will undergo pesticide spraying this week as city targets mosquitoes

Two Queens areas will undergo pesticide spraying this week as the city’s war on disease-carrying mosquitoes continues.

Health Department trucks will spray in parts of Fresh Meadows, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Blissville, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village and West Maspeth on Thursday, Aug. 22. The spraying will start at 8:30 p.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. the next day.

In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will be postponed until Aug. 26 or 27.

In the eastern Queens zone, the spray zone is generally bounded on the north by the Long Island Expressway; 210th Street, Union Turnpike, Bell Boulevard to the east; Grand Central Parkway to the south; and 188th Street to the west.

The western Queens zone will be bound by Dutch Kills to the west; 47th Avenue, 41st Street, Long Island Expressway, 71st Street, Caldwell Avenue, Eliot Avenue to the north; Woodhaven Boulevard to the east; and, Cooper Avenue, Long Island Rail Road tracks, Rust Street, Grand Avenue and Newtown Creek to the south.

The trucks will spray Anvil 10+10 and/or DeltaGard insecticide, both of which kill mosquitoes which may carry the West Nile virus. Low concentrations of the pesticides will be used, but the Health Department is asking residents in the spray zone to stay indoors with the windows closed during the spraying.

While the risk of exposure to the pesticide are low for both humans and pets, it may trigger a rash or short-term eye or throat irritation. If you’re exposed to the pesticide, thoroughly wash your skin and clothing.

To reduce the mosquito population near your home, eliminate any standing water from your property. Keep all pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs clean, chlorinated, and covered when not in use and keep roof gutters and storm drains clear of debris.

Prevent mosquito bites by using an approved insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under 3), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535 whenever outside. Homeowners can also repair or replace screens with tears or holes to keep the mosquitoes from coming inside.

For more information, call 311 or visit nyc.gov/health/wnv.