Mystery surrounds death of man who was found shot outside of his Jamaica apartment building

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot outside of his apartment building in Jamaica on Tuesday night.

At 8:08 p.m. on Aug. 20, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of 107-19 Sutphin Blvd. Upon their arrival, officers from the 103rd Precinct found 25-year-old Gregory Haskins lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound the chest.

EMS rushed Haskins to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, it is not clear what the motive was behind the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.