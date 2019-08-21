‘No one wants this’: JetBlue logo on Pepsi-Cola sign raises eyebrows in Long Island City

Built by the General Outdoor Advertising Company in 1940, the Pepsi-Cola sign has squatters rights in the hearts and mind of New Yorkers and has been celebrated protected landmark in the last couple years.

But PepsiCo, which still owns the sign, and JetBlue may have struck a deal in poor taste in adding airline logos to the iconic piece of Americana standing above the East River looking toward Manhattan.

On Wednesday, workers were still busy mounting JetBlue signage on the Pepsi-Cola sign as people going about their morning routine did double-takes along the waterline.

And while many took to Twitter to air their grievances, neither the airline or the beverage company returned a request for comment from QNS.

The sign was designated a landmark by the Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) in 2016 after a 30-year fight and a unanimous vote in City Council. Representative of a different era in Long Island City in which large illuminated signs dominated the landscape on the eastern side of the river, many were eager to protect the sign’s legacy.

Since its installation, zoning changes have made it one of the few boisterous advertisements left from the 1040s.

The Pepsi plant closed in 1999, and TF Cornerstone took over much of land. Now the sign is sandwiched between Gantry Plaza State Park and luxury living high-rise towers.

A spokeswoman from the LPC said it was in the agency’s right to authorize the agreement between PepsiCo and JetBlue as long as it did not affect any protected features, but allowed the advert on the basis of an escrow agreement to ensure limited nature of the arrangement.

“Pursuant to its rules, LPC can approve temporary signs on landmark properties for up to 180 days where such an installation will have no effect on the historic features of the landmark,” the spokeswoman said. “On Aug. 14, LPC issued a permit to PepsiCo for the temporary installation of illuminated JetBlue signage on the Pepsi Cola Sign to be removed on or before Oct. 1, 2019.”

The agreement obtained from by QNS cited Section 25-306 of the Administrative Code in its authorization to allow the airline to hitch four logos to the structure holding up the Pepsi-Cola sign for no more than 180 days.

